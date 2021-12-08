SUSSD to discuss salary raises, COVID-19 resolution and more

The Sulphur Springs Union School District board is scheduled Wednesday to take action on several agenda items affecting stakeholders such as teachers, students and community members in the coming months.

During its meeting starting at 7 p.m., the governing board is scheduled to hold a public hearing on California Schools Healthy Air, Plumbing and Efficiency Program, conduct a hearing session on energy services contracts for school projects, discuss a 4% on-schedule salary increase to teachers and a COVID-19 resolution.

CalSHAPE would provide funds for upgrades to the heating, air conditioning and ventilation systems in public schools.

A public hearing allows the governing board to determine areas of improvement then pursue grants under CalSHAPE, according to the agenda item. The district has identified that Canyon Springs and Mint Canyon community schools need the improvements.

The public will also have the opportunity to comment on the tentative agreement between the district and the Sulphur Springs District Teachers’ Association.

The two parties have tentatively agreed that teachers would receive a 4% on-salary schedule raise in addition to a 1% one-time off-schedule payment based on the current salary schedule approved in early 2020. They would also increase the hourly rate for work outside of regular contractual work hours to $34 an hour as soon as Dec. 9.

Governing board members are also expected to vote on several items: a new trustee area map per state legislation and extending the period for substitute and certified staff salary schedules.

According to the agenda item, the Sulphur Springs district increased the daily rates for certain positions due to a shortage of employees.

They will also set a date for upcoming items such as a resolution regarding Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed vaccine mandate, discuss the Educator Effectiveness Block Grant, which are funds intended to support professional learning for staff in the coming years, and a tool to monitor the growth of English learners.

SUSSD is scheduled to hold its governing board meeting at its district office at 27000 Weyerhaeuser Way in Canyon Country at 7 p.m. Wednesday.