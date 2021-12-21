Two animals killed, one sent to hospital in Agua Dulce crash

One person was sent to the hospital and two animals were killed Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Agua Dulce.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene around 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Caprock Road, according to supervisor Franklin Lopez.

The crash was reported as a traffic collision with persons trapped, Lopez added.

L.A. County Department of Animal Care and Control personnel were also called to the scene to assist with two animals that were deceased after being struck by a vehicle, Lopez said.

One patient was also transported to the hospital in unknown condition at 8:38 p.m., according to Lopez.