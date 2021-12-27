Two Saugus High students rushed to hospital

Two Saugus High School students were reportedly struck by a vehicle near their school on Monday, resulting in both being rushed to the hospital.  

The call for the collision was first reported at Alamogordo Road and Bouquet Canyon Road at approximately 8:55 a.m. Monday, according to officials at the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  

“It was a traffic collision with two pedestrians involved,” said Los Angeles County Fire Department representative Geovanni Sanchez. “Both were transported to the nearest hospital.”  

“Two students with the Saugus cross-country team were struck by a vehicle,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “The investigation remains ongoing.” 

No arrests as a result of the investigation have been made as of the publication of this article, Arriaga added. 

The status of the two cross-country runners remains unknown.  

