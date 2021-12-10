Undisputed Sole robbed of merchandise

Undisputed Sole closed its doors for the day on Thursday after burglars stole an assortment of merchandise in the early morning.

Undisputed Sole, a sneaker store at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, posted a photo on Instagram showing its front glass doors shattered and the store in disarray. The Instagram post also included security camera photos of the theft in progress. After closing its doors Thursday, the store opened back up to customers on Friday.

“The store was hit by burglars last night at around 3:26 a.m.,” read the caption on Instagram. “I am still in disbelief and shocked on what happened but all I can say is we will be back stronger.”

According to Sgt. Brian Shreves of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies are investigating the incident. The owners of the store reported more than $40,000 worth of merchandise was stolen, he added.

“A detective is over there right now trying to obtain videos so we can confirm the number of suspects and verify the actual list of what was stolen,” Shreves said.

Shreves added it was clear the suspects smashed the door and entered, but deputies are still trying to ascertain how the suspects entered the mall. Deputies are also in the process of reviewing security footage in an effort to identify any getaway cars.

Undisputed Sole is near Soma, Sephora and the Apple Store in the Patios area of the Westfield Valencia Town Center.

In addition, store owners are asking the public to keep an eye out for a list of merchandise: Supreme Box Logos, Supreme merchandise, Essentials, Bape merchandise, Travis merchandise, Supreme Skate Deck, Yeeze Foam Runners, Jordan 4 Unions, Offwhite shoes, Lebron Airmax, and Jordana and Yeezy shoes.

“Please message if you see any of those above mentioned,” the caption read. “Thank you all for the support and be safe everyone.”

To view the security camera images posted by Undisputed Sole on its Instagram page, visit bit.ly/3pMGvwP.