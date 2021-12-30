Valencia students collect female hygiene products for ‘Her Drive’

Valencia High School seniors Brianna Hickey and Vicky Carrillo are hosting a drive for period products and general hygiene items through next week.

They are asking for the community’s help to donate more items now through Jan. 7 for people in need in the Santa Clarita Valley and Los Angeles areas.

The seniors are volunteers with Her Drive, a nonprofit that aims to combat period and hygiene poverty.

Donors can choose to set up a contactless pickup for the items or purchase directly from the Amazon wish list for items like:

Tampons/pads.

Hair products.

Toothbrushes/toothpaste.

Masks.

Over-the-counter medication.

Pregnancy tests.

Items are set to be donated to Family Promise of SCV and the Downtown Women’s Center in L.A.

For more information regarding what items can be donated or how to set up contactless pickup, email [email protected] or [email protected]. To learn more about Her Drive, visit herdrive.org.