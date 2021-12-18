VIA installs 2022 board of directors

The Valley Industry Association celebrated the successes of the past year Friday during its annual installation ceremony for the 2022 board of directors.

“In the 40 years since VIA was established, the organization has grown and evolved enormously,” outgoing 2020 and 2021 chairwoman Hillary Broadwater said. “The speed of change we see today is arguably faster than ever, and we’ve been on a continuous journey to evolve as a business-to-business organization.”

Broadwater emphasized the word “journey,” “because it’s something that never ends,” noting that while the organization’s membership has grown and diversified, being a conduit to business connections in the SCV remains at its core.

Valley Industry Association outgoing Chairwoman Hillary Broadwater reflects on achievements in her previous years of her service to VIA during the Via installation luncheon held at the The Canyon Santa Clarita on in Valencia on Friday, 121721. Dan Watson/The Signal

Valley Industry Association incoming Chairman David Cantrell speaks about his goals for VIA during the Via installation luncheon held at the The Canyon Santa Clarita on in Valencia on Friday, 121721. Dan Watson/The Signal

“Our organization’s purpose remains unique — it’s why we exist and it’s needed now more than ever. We’re playing our part in seeking solutions to some of our business community’s key challenges, building relationships and reinforcing the bridges that have been built,” Broadwater added.

And it’s these ideals that incoming chairman David Cantrell said he is looking forward to continuing to uphold, noting that in 2022 he hopes to help businesses pivot to new possibilities.

“We have to be able to help our community and our businesses make these pivots and give them new possibilities because the world is not going back to normal,” Cantrell said. “So, we want to be there and help these businesses — and the way that we do that is through engagement.”

Cantrell is challenging the board in 2022 to reach out to the business community to ask them about their needs and what VIA can do to help.

Senator Scott Wilk, on stage, administers the oath of office to the incoming Valley Industry Association board members during the installation ceremony held at the The Canyon Santa Clarita on in Valencia on Friday, 121721. Dan Watson/The Signal

Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, shared some memories of his nine years in the Legislature before installing the 2022 VIA board of directors, which is comprised of 24 individuals: