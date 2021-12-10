Watch Gang Subscription Review 2021:why do you really need this awesome watch collection.

Watch Gang is what you get when you cross the subscription model popular among clothing and grooming brands with the need to stylishly know the time. The brand has received praise in a number of popular news outlets like Esquire, BuzzFeed, Ask Men, Men’s Health, and we can’t forget the LA Times. When you line it all up, they’ve received a lot of praise for their luxurious take on the subscription box.

Imagine if you got a box delivered to your house every month…and inside was a brand new, stylish, luxury watch from an in-demand brand…picked out just for you. Seems too good to be true, right?

Well, that’s what Watch Gang, named the Best Box Club for Men in 2018, claims to do for guys like us. In fact, you may have seen how popular they’ve gotten, with features in Forbes, The Today Show, as well as thousands of guys talking about them on Facebook and Instagram.

This monthly watch club has figured out a way to give guys what they want … top line wrist watches at a low, affordable price and the convenience of a no-hassle, no-shop, just-get-it-to-me-fast auto shipping program. After reading about how much guys are talking about Watch Gang, I knew I had to give it a critical look and see exactly what all the hype is about … and if it’s worth it.

What is watch gang

This Watch Gang subscription review will look past the magazines at what the customers are saying as well as a selection of products and prices. By the end, hopefully you’ll be able to decide if Watch Gang is right for you.

Watch Gang is an L.A. based subscription platform and online community for buying and selling watches. Matthew Gallagher, the founder and CEO of Watch Gang said he was inspired by his father’s final gesture to him. His father left him a watch that meant so much to him after he passed.

According to Gallagher in a press interview and many online Watch Gang Reviews, “This was the catalyst for me starting Watch Gang. I loved watches but didn’t know anything about them. I started collecting them after my dad left me his and I wanted to give guys around the world an opportunity to do the same.”

WatchGang is simply a club for watch lovers and fashion enthusiasts. If you’re looking to invest in watches, curate them, or just build a collection of watches that match your everyday style, Watch Gang is certainly for you. The founder started this club based on family values; he wanted watches to be one of the sweet things men get to leave for their loved ones to remember them with.

Overview of Watch Gang

Matthew Gallagher founded Watch Gang in 2016 with the goal of introducing the uninitiated into the great watch world and giving veterans the opportunity of increasing their collection. Gallagher had always enjoyed watches but he saw them as a way to accessorize an outfit, devoid of their own real emotional significance. Then his father, who sadly passed away, willed him a 1953 Rolex. It instantly became a cherished heirloom.

The goal of Watch Gang is to let others develop relationships with their watches similarly to Gallagher, as either prized possessions or accessories to enjoy. Watch Gang sends its subscribers new watches monthly for as many months as they want. They want to mimic that surprise that Gallagher felt when receiving the Rolex that meant so much to him, so the watch you receive each month is a mystery.

Watch Gang Subscription Review

In addition, they offer 5 weekly giveaways live on the Watch Gang Facebook and Instagram where you can receive a watch or subscription for free. This Watch Gang subscription review will be tuning in for Rolex Fridays

The Los Angeles-based company has grown in popularity, shipping across the world. They offer tiers of subscription with the more expensive options giving you the chance to receive more high end watches. Watch Gang guarantees the watches you receive are valued higher than the monthly subscription fee.

Watch Gang also offers two other purchase options: the Wheel of Watches and the Member Store. The former is essentially a Watch roulette wheel. You buy points, select a handful of watches from different tiers, and then take a spin to see which one you get. The latter is a straightforward store but you have to be a member to access it.

Watch Gang Subscription Review

Let’s look at the highlights of this Watch Gang subscription review:

Pros

Easy to increase your watch options

You get to keep all the watches, which is not a given in the watch subscription world

Can receive a watch valued far higher than what you pay

Exposes you to a wide range of watch styles and brands

Ships worldwide

Other purchasing options if you prefer more control

Shipping receives positive reviews

Cons

Thanks to the mystery element, it could be seen as a steep price to pay for something you might not like

The Watch Gang Reddit community raises a number of question marks over the valuations

International shipping can be very costly

No returns or refunds if you don’t like a watch

No sizing options so those with very large or very small wrists will have to have them resized

How Does Watch Gang Work?

Once you’ve signed up for Watch Gang, you can choose between the Original, Black, or Platinum subscription tiers. You sign up for automatically renewing month-to-month payment or you can prepay for either 3, 6, or 12 months with progressive discounts. You’ll receive a first watch shipped within 3 days and then you fall into the usual pattern of having your watch shipped by the 16th of every month.

Watch Gang Watches

So what can you expect with Watch Gang? Well, a lot. This Watch Gang subscription review will take a look at just a selection of the watches you might find in the coming months and some you might win in a giveaway if you’re lucky.

Martenero Edgemere Reserve

Fortuna Michael

Dreyfuss & Co 1890 Rose Gold

Tag Heuer Autavia

Rolex GMT Master II

Martenero Edgemere Reserve

Martenero Edgemere Reserve

Watch Gang Platinum Tier

The Martenero Edgemere Reserve in the white-blue color scheme can be found in the Platinum Tier subscription. We’re really putting our best foot forward here, as this Watch Gang subscription review loves this watch. It has a very nautical theme, which makes sense–it’s inspired by the marine chronometer.

The red band of the Watch Gang Martenero Edgemere Reserve is understated compared to some of the larger, shiny metal bands but the bold color still gives it a pop. The watch face manages to pack in hour markers, minute markers, a 24-hour subdial, and a date window while still maintaining a clean look, thanks to a deep blue and white color scheme with subtle red and blue accent colors.

On the Martnero site, it sells for $695, although Watch Gang gets their valuations from the best available non-sale retail price. If it shows up in your Platinum Tier subscription it’ll cost $300. Ahoy! There are some good savings yonder starboard.

Fortuna Michael

Fortuna Michael

Watch Gang Black Tier

Available in the Black Tier subscription, the Fortuna Michael is part of Fortuna’s Taurus series. The sporty and stylish features a black face accented by a stainless steel case with white lettering and stitching. The band is handmade calfskin leather while the glass over the face is reflection-resistant. It can look a bit busy, but that’s part of the look, and the numerals stand out to keep it practical.

The German-made watch retails for €249 on Fortuna’s site. No conversion is necessary to see the savings of finding it in the $100 Black Tier subscription. It’s a strong deal for a versatile watch that suits both casual and dressy settings.

Dreyfuss & Co 1890 Rose Gold

Dreyfuss & Co 1890 Men’s Rose Gold

Watch Gang Platinum Tier

The Watch Gang Dreyfuss & Co 1890 Men’s Rose Gold gets more and more elegant the closer you get. The handmade Swiss watch features a leather strap differentiated by the intricacies of a crocodile pattern. It’s very nice but the eye is sooner drawn to the dial. A simplistic look becomes quite sophisticated with the silver-white face and the rose gold adornments. From the case to the hands to the numeral-less markers, the rose gold contains a variety of angles so parts catch the light while others wait their turn in the shadows.

The date marker gives it a nice touch of simple practicality and the Dreyfuss & Co label and minute dashes in are there without drawing too much attention. It’s close to the upper end of the Platinum Tier price range at $1,100, so if you have the fortune of finding it in your Platinum delivery, you’ll be saving around $800.

Tag Heuer Autavia

Tag Heuer Autavia

Watch Gang Tag Tuesday

The Autavia Collection is Tag Heuer’s oldest, and they say their most precise as well. It has to be, as it got its start in the cockpits of airplanes and cars. The brown leather strap with white stitching dresses down the sleek black dial and silver case. To better help those pilots, the numerals are prominent on the edge with easily noticed hands rotating around atop three handy subdials.

Speaking of flying high, the winner of the Tag Tuesday Giveaway will be too. This edition of the Tag Heuer Autavia is the prize for the August 25, 2020 edition of the weekly draw. It is possible to receive Tag watches in the Platinum Tier subscription, but for a collection that retails for around $4,000 on the Tag Heuer site, this one is going to be exclusive to the giveaway. Fingers crossed!

Rolex GMT Master II

Rolex GMT Master II

Watch Gang Rolex Giveaway Friday

We’ve saved the Rolex GMT Master II for last in this Watch Gang subscription review. Rolex calls it the cosmopolitan watch and for good reason. It features a 24-hour dial and the ability to track two time zones at once. It was originally designed in 1955 for those who had to frequently travel back and forth across different time zones. The blue-red split is there to designate night-time and daytime.

While you can get it in different colors today, the classic provides a nice touch of color around the edge so this Watch Gang subscription review is thrilled they’ve opted for the original. This is the Rolex available for the August 28, 2020 Rolex Friday Giveaway. The models rotate so it will be a different Rolex next week. At just shy of $35,000, you won’t find it in a box but only in the Friday lottery.

Watch Gang Pricing

So how much is Watch Gang? The three tiers are priced as follows:

Original Tier ($50/month)

Black Tier ($100/month)

Platinum Tier ($300/month)

There are progressive discounts for prepaying for either 3, 6, or 9 months. If you’re an international customer, keep in mind some discounts may not apply due to increased shipping costs.

Watch Gang says every watch you receive retails for at least the fee of your monthly subscription but can be far higher. Watches in the Original Tier range from $50-$150 and are great for the beginning collector and everyday wear. The Black Tier ranges from $100-$500 made up of affordable luxury watches great for everyday wear.

The Platinum Tier is Watch Gang’s high end subscription ranging in value from $300-$1500, comprising premium watches that you can wear everyday and for special occasions. Those more expensive ones are rare, but exciting to get. Enough to make this Watch Gang subscription review’s day.

Watch Gang Reviews: What Do Customers Think?

This Watch Gang subscription review took a look at some of the pieces Watch Gang advertises as coming soon. Clearly, there are some good deals to be had. Those making a Watch Gang review on their site and in popular news outlets praise the variety of watches, the introductions to brands they didn’t know, and the fun and ease of building a collection. However, there are concerns too.

Reddit has some heated debates on the question is Watch Gang legit? Some users have been critical of the value of Watch Gang watches. While you can get watches like the ones featured here, it is far more common to receive watches closer to the base subscription price. Some Reddit users even suggest Watch Gang watches come in under value. Users say they work around it by using fancy valuation tricks to be able to say watches have a higher value than they do. Watch Gang denies this and gives their methods of valuation in their FAQs.

A lot of the issues, it seems in Watch Gang’s view, is people looking at old valuations, offers on eBay, or sales that don’t reflect market value. This seems to be more of an issue at the Original Tier where the lower end of the price range represents a fairly cheap watch in the grand scheme of things, so there are more quality issues than at other tiers. There is also no ability to give your size for Watch Gang though watch sizes are adjustable and fit most people close to the average.

This Watch Gang subscription review gives them credit for having more positive reviews of the shipping than negative. This is quite rare for subscription boxes as good shipping largely goes unnoticed, while bad is instantly brought up, so good on Watch Gang for this.

Is Watch Gang Worth It?

We’ll be honest in this Watch Gang subscription review. Watch Gang seems to maybe not be as great for the beginner as it wants to be. The complaints regarding quality and value at that level are a touch worrying and it might not be the best idea to make a sizeable investment to buy a bunch of something you’re just getting used to. Also, if you’re picky, receiving watches at random might not be the best option for you.

On the other hand, if you’re a lover of watches or certain you want to be, Watch Gang does give you a fun way to quickly build up your collection and get what seems to be more often than not good value. Basically, a Watch Gang Black or Watch Gang Platinum review would be more positive than a Watch Gang Original one. For the watch connoisseur, aspiring or fully fledged, it looks like a worthy investment.

Watch Gang Promotions & Discounts

Watch Gang offers a 20% discount for your first watch at the Black Tier. If you’re sure you want more months too, you can get more discounts for prepaying.

If you’re sold on Watch Gang, follow these steps to get your subscription going:

Scroll down to the Let’s Get Started section on the homepage of WatchGang.com

Enter your name and email

Fill out a quick survey to give an idea of your tastes

Choose a subscription

Enter your shipping and payment deals

Receive your watches!

FAQ

How to Cancel Watch Gang

To cancel your subscription, send an email to [email protected], via the Manage My Subscription form, or reach out via the Live Chat function during operating hours.

Cancellations have to be done before the 8th of each month or that month will be shipped. Also, prepaid subscriptions will not be refunded but instead be transferred into points for the Wheel of Watches or Member Store.

Watch Gang Shipping Policy

Watch Gang ships all subscriptions by the 16th of each month. US shipping (5-7 business days) is a flat $9.82. Canadian shipping is $14.82. UK is $19.82 and everywhere else is $34.82. This does not include duties. This Watch Gang subscription review notes that there is no option for expedited shipping and international shipping timelines vary.

Watch Gang Return Policy

As a surprise subscription box, there are no returns or Watch Gang exchanges if you don’t like your watch. If it is damaged upon delivery, you can contact them to find a solution.

Contact Watch Gang

You can contact Watch Gang at [email protected], by contact form on the site, or by leaving a message through the Contact Us button at the top right of the Help Centre. Operating hours are Monday-Thursday 9am-5pm PST and Friday 9am-3pm PST.

Watch Gang Store (WatchGang Store Reviews)

If you’re looking for a one-time purchase, going to the Watch Gang Store is the best option. This way you don’t have to subscribe as a member of the gang. Shopping at the Store is open to everyone, however, only members can get exclusive pricing.

The store has a variety of brands, styles, and prices to choose from. They have brands such as Rolex, Tag Heuer, Zodiac, Versus Versace and other brands which are not exactly household names yet.

The Watch Gang store also features Grails for Good. This is a fundraising option where, for a pre-set donation of $5 to $200, you’ll be awarded 100 to 2000 entries into a drawing for a sophisticated collectible watch. The company stated that Grails for Good has raised up to $50,000 in just two and a half years, with the proceeds going to such organizations as Autism, My Friend’s Place, and Wounded Warriors.

Is Watch Gang Worth It? (WatchGang Reviews)

Okay, here’s what we think of Watch Gang in general! Watch Gang Reviews Consumer Reports confirm that Watch Gang is only cool for wristwatch lovers and watch collectors. If you’re either of those, then joining the Watch Gang community of like-minded people is definitely worthwhile. The overall mission of Watch Gang is to help members build their personal collection of watches that match their unique styles.

But if you’re neither of those, I mean if you don’t have a thing for wristwatches the way chicken burgers got nothing on vegans, then you shouldn’t think about joining Watch Gang, or any watch forum at all. You can recommend to your friends who love watches and would love to have an exquisite collection of them.

On the other note, if you’re just looking for a single watch to purchase for a big occasion you’ve been preparing for, maybe a wedding, we’ll recommend you buy from Watch Gang’s Member Store, since you’re looking for a one-time thing. You can purchase from their store even if you are not a registered member of the gang.

Watch Gang has a relatively flexible functionality, and that is quite worthwhile. The account is simple to customize, and their signup process takes only a few minutes. Also, they have flexible subscription plans to choose from. It makes it easy for people who do not want to get a new watch each month. And for what it’s worth, Watch Gang deals with products that are of high-quality.

Again, it is worth it for people who would love to build a watch collection without having to pay a fortune.

Press Impressions of Watch Gang (WatchGang Reviews)

Maybe you will know more about Watch Gang from what these famous organizations have to say about it:

Forbes

“Their distinctive, high-quality watches are sourced from notable as well as up-and-coming watchmakers…”

Los Angeles Times

“Watch Gang has brought the subscription-box model to the world of timepieces by shipping a mystery box monthly so members can build a watch collection.”

Men’s Health

“The perfect outfit needs the perfect accessory, namely that perfect timepiece. This monthly service delivers a new watch to your house every month.”

Esquire

“You keep each watch you get, so if you’re looking to build a collection, this is a good way to get started.”

WatchGang Reviews Customers Opinion (Watch Gang Reviews)

Here are some of the things customers and members of the Watch Gang have to say about it:

Devon Petek – United States

“I was a little skeptical at first. Then I received my first watch, it was an automatic and was well worth the monthly price (black). Then I went a little crazy and spun the wheels. I will have to say I have yet to be not impressed with the products I received and you always have the chance to win a Rolex or a tag or a citizen or a seiko.

Above all it is fun and when they do the giveaways it makes you feel like you are part of something and I love it. The watches have always been worth more than the monthly subscription and sometimes it’s nice getting something you didn’t pick out, helps you change your style a little. The last thing is if you ever receive a watch you don’t like they have a form where you can trade other members. If you’re thinking about it or on the fence just do it you won’t be let down.”

S. Goodway

“I got my first watch today. The timing couldn’t be anymore perfect. Super fast delivery. And WOW!! What a great looking watch. I love it.”

C. Donnell

“Been a member for several months now and just upgraded to the platinum level but at any level the watches you get will be well worth the money spent.”

W. Mcman

“I love Watch Gang! I’ve been introduced to so many great brands I had never heard of before. Each subscription level provides awesome value.”

WatchGang Complaints (WatchGang Reviews)

Here are some of the WatchGang Complaints we received about this special watch subscription while coming up with our Watch Gang Reviews.

Can I keep all the watches I receive?

Absolutely! This is one of the things that mark Watch Gang out from other watch clubs, you get to keep every watch you receive. This helps you to quickly build up your own unique collection of watches; and be able to pass down your generation.

Do I get to pick my watch each month?

No, Watch Gang thinks that you’re too busy for that. Also, Watch Gang is a mystery watch club. What this means is that after your subscription, they will send you a surprise watch box every month. But if you don’t like surprises, then you have the Spin the Wheel Option, or you can easily visit the Member Store and purchase whatever watch you like and it will be delivered to you.

What Are WatchGang Prices (Watch Gang Reviews)

The cost is based on the subscription plan you choose. They have Original plan, Black plan, and Platinum plan. Their subscription prices being $49, $99, and $299, respectively. If you want to receive the branded watches, the WatchGang platinum cost is $299,99.

How much is the Watch Gang shipping fee?

Watch Gang ships at a flat rate of $9 for all domestic Watch Gang monthly watch subscribers living in the United States. For subscribers living in Canada shipping is at $14.82, United Kingdom is at $19.82, while AU and everywhere else is at $34 USD. For international shipments, subscribers are responsible for any applicable taxes, import duties and customs charges. Shipping costs are liable to change without notice.

Does WatchGang have a referral system?

Yes, they do. Once you create your account, you get a referral link that you can send to your friends to join the gang. You and the person you referred to the gang will earn up to 50 points once they have completed their sign up with a purchase of $25 or higher and begin a new subscription! You can use your Referral Points to purchase additional watches on the Wheel of Watches or you can convert it into credit that will automatically be applied to future renewals or additional subscriptions.

Watch Gang Reviews Wrap Up

We will finish this WatchGang review by honestly pointing out that whether or not Watch Gang is worth throwing your money to depends highly on what you’re really looking for. If you’re a known watch geek or you just want to get into watch stuff now to up your fashion game, Watch Gang definitely worth it for you.

The club provides you a fun way to become a fashion (wristwatch) curator by helping you build up your own collection. Plus, subscribing to the Watch Gang membership plan will earn you good value at a very affordable price.

Interestingly, as we have said previously, Watch Gang allows you to choose the right plan for you, based on your personal taste and financial capacity. There’s the Watch Gang black tier, WatchGang platinum and Watch Gang original plan.

For the watch lovers looking to invest in a watch club, especially those who appreciate surprises, WatchGang will be of great essence. And if you find along the lines that your membership to Watch Gang has no true value, you have the freedom to unsubscribe, which is also as easy as subscribing.

What do I do with the ones I’ve received? Well, show off! And if you have already received one or two you don’t fancy enough to show off, package it and gift your loved ones, your father or your soccer buddies, they will surely appreciate your gesture.

In conclusion, WatchGang is definitely worth it for explorers and fashionistas. WatchGang has over the years built an active community with values that stand out. It’s not usually that you get to see a community that shares similar interests and gives you the avenue to truly become a part of its culture.