The holidays are here — yet, students and families might not be able to have a regular Christmas because COVID-19 impacted their lives. But students at Canyon High School believe their peers should have a lovely Christmas with presents and cheer.

“This is our inaugural What’s Mine Is Yours Holiday Boutique where students can shop for loved ones and friends when they might not have been able to purchase gifts,” said Rowan Devoe, vice president of the student club What’s Mine Is Yours. “We started something for students who may still be adjusting due to the cause of COVID-19.”

Devoe, a junior, said the What’s Mine Is Yours club, one of the largest clubs on campus with more than 150 students, decided to help their fellow peers with a holiday boutique on Wednesday.

Students line up to purchase items at the What’s Mine Is Yours Holiday Boutique at the outdoor stage in Canyon High School in Canyon Country, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. What’s Mine Is Yours is a student-run club that accepts donations through clothing, accessories and personal items for students who may be in financial need. Chris Torres/The Signal

The club members reached out to their network of friends, family, local businesses and other high schools like West Ranch High School for donations. According to Devoe, the club received 100 stuffed animals, donations from Pet Smart, an assortment of clothes and more.

Claudia Perez, a sophomore at Canyon High, said she heard about the holiday boutique through her student email.

“This is a great idea because so many of us would not be able to have presents because of COVID-19,” Perez said. “I got stuffed animals and other gifts for my nieces and nephews and my brother. They’re going to be excited about the presents.”

Voula Devoe and Mayra Perez, Canyon High staff, said this is their first year as advisors to What’s Mine Is Yours club, but have assisted with the club for four years.

The What’s Mine Is Yours Holiday Boutique was a free shopping day for students to get gifts for loved ones if they can’t purchase gifts on their own. Chris Torres/The Signal

Devoe said the club would periodically host boutiques or free lunches at school for students. Yet, this one was different because many people got involved and made the holidays special for Canyon High students.

“We make sure our students are cared for and taken care of,” Devoe said.

Juniors Jimmy Catalan and Adrian Castro agreed the holiday boutique was great.

“It’s pretty good because many people might not have money to purchase gifts,” Castro said. “They might have siblings or people they want to give presents to (and now they can).”

Loni Anderson, assistant principal at Canyon High, watched from the side as students got to pick up presents.

“This is an example of how Canyon High cares for its students,” Anderson said. “It’s not just the adults, but students caring for students.”

Rowen Devoe, the Vice President of the What’s Mine Is Yours club, tells freshman Dillon Foster, right, to follow the club’s Instagram at their holiday boutique at the outdoor stage in Canyon High School in Canyon Country, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. What’s Mine Is Yours is a student-run club that accepts donations through clothing, accessories and personal items for students who may be in financial need. Chris Torres/The Signal