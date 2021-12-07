Woman arrested on suspicion of hitting man with chair, glass pitcher

A 41-year-old Newhall woman was arrested Saturday on suspicion of striking a man with a chair and glass pitcher, causing injury, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The arrest stems from a report of a woman throwing a chair at a man on the 26800 block of Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus.

“Upon arrival, deputies learned the victim was approached by the suspect while he was standing in front of the business and struck with a glass pitcher on his head,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The victim, according to Arriaga, sustained minor injury and was evaluated by medical personnel on the scene.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and held in lieu of $50,000 bail.