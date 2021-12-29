Zonta seeks Women in Service award nominations

News release

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is requesting nominations from local nonprofit organizations that would like to have their outstanding women volunteer contributions recognized at Zonta’s 37th annual Women in Service Celebration Luncheon. The event is scheduled to be held Saturday, May 14, at the Sand Canyon Country Club.

This luncheon honors dynamic volunteers who are nominated by nonprofit organizations that share Zonta’s mission. These outstanding women contribute their time and expertise to make the community a better place to live.

All nominees will be honored. However, one nominee will be chosen to receive the Carmen Sarro Award for “Improving the Status of Women Through Community Service.” All nominees must be 16 or older. Individuals can be re-nominated for their service if they have not received the Carmen Sarro Award for exceptional service and giving. Nomination forms and additional information are available at www.scvzonta.org/women-in-service. Nominations are due Jan. 15.

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley aims to improve the lives of women and girls in the community and worldwide through service projects, advocacy, education and awareness campaigns. The organization seeks to empower women of all ages to believe in themselves, build a hopeful future, and be the most authentic and powerful version of themselves they can be.