17-year-old boy wounded in drive-by shooting

A 17-year-old boy was shot in an apparent drive-by shooting in Canyon Country on Monday, according to law enforcement and members of the boy’s family.

The shooting occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. on the 19200 block of Newhouse Street, according to Lt. James Royal of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“More than one round was fired, a 17-year-old was hit,” said Royal, adding that the victim was confirmed to be a teenage boy. “He’s at the hospital, it’s not believed to be life-threatening. It’s still under investigation.”

Royal said that detectives were on the scene of the shooting and heading to the hospital to speak with the victim.

The family of the boy confirmed to The Signal on Monday that he had been shot in the abdomen and the arm.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies described the alleged shooter’s vehicle as a “dark colored vehicle” but would need to collect more evidence and get further in their investigation before putting out further details.

No suspects were in custody as of the publication of this story.

Anyone with information can contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling “LA Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting http://LACrimeStoppers.org.