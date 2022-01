An attic fire in Valencia was reported early Friday morning, but quickly extinguished by responding Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel.

The call for the fire was reported at 8:14 a.m. on the 23000 block of Via Gavola, according to Fire Department representative Giovanni Sanchez.

STRUCTURE FIRE | FS 73 | 2300 blk. Gavola #SantaClarita | #LACoFD units made quick work of an attic fire in a single family home declaring knockdown in aprox. 15 min.

No reported injuries to civilians or firefighters. #LACoFD#GavolaIC — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) January 7, 2022

“The initial call was a structure fire,” said Sanchez. “No injuries or transports were reported.”

The fire was extinguished shortly after 8:30 a.m.