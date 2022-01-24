Burglary suspect taken to shelter

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies transported a suspect to a shelter on Sunday evening after reports of a burglary in progress, according to sheriff’s officials.

The incident was reported at a residence at the 22000 block of Festividad Drive in Saugus, near Central Park, at approximately 4:35 p.m., according to Sgt. Bill Edson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Initial reports indicated that a man was possibly breaking into a home. Deputies arriving on the scene reported it was not a burglary and the suspect was taken to a local shelter.

“It was an unknown person banging on the door,” Edson said. “It was not a burglary. They detained him and took him to a shelter.”

It’s unknown if he resides locally or is a transient. Deputies on the scene said no assistance was further needed by deputies at 5:17 p.m.