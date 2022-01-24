Burglary suspect taken to shelter

Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputies respond to a report of a burglary at a single-story residence located on Bouquet Canyon Road and Festividad Drive Sunday evening. Chris Torres/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies transported a suspect to a shelter on Sunday evening after reports of a burglary in progress, according to sheriff’s officials. 

The incident was reported at a residence at the 22000 block of Festividad Drive in Saugus, near Central Park, at approximately 4:35 p.m., according to Sgt. Bill Edson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  

Initial reports indicated that a man was possibly breaking into a home. Deputies arriving on the scene reported it was not a burglary and the suspect was taken to a local shelter. 

“It was an unknown person banging on the door,” Edson said. “It was not a burglary. They detained him and took him to a shelter.” 

It’s unknown if he resides locally or is a transient. Deputies on the scene said no assistance was further needed by deputies at 5:17 p.m. 

Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a report of a burglary at a single-story residence located on Bouquet Canyon Road and Festividad Drive Sunday evening. Chris Torres/The Signal
Victor Corral Martinez

Victor Corral Martinez

Victor Corral Martinez is a reporter for The Signal. He's new at the newspaper but grew up in the Santa Clarita Valley. Have a story to share? Reach out at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS