Commercial building burns in Newhall

Firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire on Saturday evening.

The call for a commercial fire was first reported at 4:41 p.m. on the 23000 block of West Lyons Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Miguel Ornelas.

The structure fire originated on the second floor of the two-story strip mall plaza and firefighters were moving inside the building, according to Ornelas.

There were no reports of injury and, as of the publication of this story, it remained an ongoing incident with first responders on the scene.

Fire is being knocked down as of 5:30 p.m., with the main body of the fire suppressed.