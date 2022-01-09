Commercial building burns in Newhall

Firefighters work to knock down a structure fire in Lyons Avenue in Newhall. Dan Watson/The Signal
Firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire on Saturday evening. 

The call for a commercial fire was first reported at 4:41 p.m. on the 23000 block of West Lyons Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Miguel Ornelas. 

The structure fire originated on the second floor of the two-story strip mall plaza and firefighters were moving inside the building, according to Ornelas. 

There were no reports of injury and, as of the publication of this story, it remained an ongoing incident with first responders on the scene. 

Fire is being knocked down as of 5:30 p.m., with the main body of the fire suppressed.

Victor Corral Martinez

Victor Corral Martinez is a reporter for The Signal. He's new at the newspaper but grew up in the Santa Clarita Valley. Have a story to share? Reach out at [email protected]

