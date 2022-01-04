Containment set up in Canyon Country

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies set up a containment in Canyon Country for a wanted suspect Monday.

The incident was reported around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Jakes Way and Marta Lane, where deputies had set up a containment and a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Aero Bureau helicopter could be seen assisting deputies on the ground from overhead.

While SCV Sheriff’s Station officials were unavailable for comment, deputies on the scene confirmed that no arrests had been made and the suspect remained outstanding as of 3:45 p.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.