Customers alleged to have threatened staff, stole items arrested

Deputies arrested a man and woman in Valencia on Friday after a store’s staff alleged that they had threatened employees while stealing several items belonging to the store.

The arrests stem from deputies responding to a business on the 27900 block of Kelly Johnson Parkway regarding a business disturbance.

“It was reported a male adult and female adult refused to leave the location, and the male was making threats towards a store employee,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, adding that the suspects were then taken into custody without incident. “During investigation, deputies learned the suspects were attempting to complete a transaction without paying for some items in hand.”

After the suspects reportedly attempted to leave without paying, store security made contact with the suspects, who then began making threats at the staff — the man indicating he had a knife on him, deputies reported.

“During a search of the suspects’ property, they located several items of merchandise belonging to the store, not paid for,” said Arriaga. “The male was arrested for robbery (and the woman) was arrested for petty theft.”