Deputies: A gun, ammunition, variety of drugs found on Canyon Country suspects

Deputies with the Juvenile Intervention Team, or J-Team, reported finding suspects in possession of a loaded firearm as well as various narcotics in Canyon Country on Tuesday.

The arrest stems from deputies with the J-Team reporting seeing a vehicle with expired registration on the 28300 block of Connie Court in Canyon Country.

“As they contacted the driver, they learned she had an active felony warrant for her arrest,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Deputies contacted the passenger and learned he was on active probation. A search of his person resulted in the recovery of a loaded, unregistered firearm.”

During their search of the vehicle, deputies also recovered baggies of cocaine, psychedelic mushrooms and Xanax pills not prescribed to either person, according to Arriaga.

The suspects, an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, were ultimately arrested on suspicion of several narcotics and weapons charges.