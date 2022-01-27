Deputies: No arrests, no gun found after fight at Castaic High

After a fight between students at Castaic High School on Thursday, sheriff’s deputies received a report that one of the students’ parents pointed a gun at another parent — but upon further investigation, deputies said the report of a gun being brandished was false.

No firearm was found and no arrests were made, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“After a lengthy investigation it turns out the suspect and victim’s father were involved in a physical altercation, no firearm used,” said Arriaga at approximately 4:40 p.m. “Neither party was desirous (of filing a report against the other). No arrests made, no one outstanding.”

The initial report stemmed from a call of a possible assault with a deadly weapon at Castaic High School at approximately 2:15 p.m.

“Three female students were involved in a physical altercation in which two females physically assaulted one female,” said Arriaga. “The school deputy detained the subjects (suspects) pending investigation.”

Arriaga said the initial report had indicated that “when one of the fathers of the subject (suspect) was notified his daughter was being arrested, he walked back to his vehicle and while leaving the school pointed a handgun at one of the victim’s parents.”

The parent who had been alleged to have pointed a gun at another parent reportedly fled the scene, heading down Sloan Canyon Road away from the school.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly thereafter in Val Verde, but was soon thereafter released, according to Arriaga.