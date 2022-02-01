Deputies led on pursuit involving vehicle burglary suspects

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were led on a pursuit by a stolen vehicle suspect on Monday, with the suspect reportedly reaching speeds of 90 mph on city streets.

The pursuit reportedly began after an off-duty officer detained two suspects at approximately 5 p.m. in Canyon Country, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“The suspects left in a vehicle,” said Arriaga. “Deputies were code 9 (pursuing) behind them but due to unsafe conditions it was canceled.”

However, soon after the pursuit was called off, deputies reported finding the suspects’ vehicle abandoned.

Soon after the pursuit was called off, the two suspects were reportedly spotted running in the wash near the 30000 block of Sand Canyon Road and a containment was established.

The suspects had not yet been detained as of the publication of this story.