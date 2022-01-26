Deputies: Man attempts to rape ex-girlfriend, she then robs, assaults him

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape, as well as other charges, after the woman he attempted to sexually assault found him after the initial crime took place and robbed him with the help of a third suspect, according to law enforcement officials.

The incident stems from an initial call on Sunday, involving a report made to deputies of a possible domestic violence call on the 24800 block of Walnut Street in Newhall.

“It was reported a female, later identified as a suspect/victim, was approached by her child’s father…with a machete,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokesman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Upon arrival, deputies learned that on (Sunday) at approximately 7:30 p.m., the suspect called the female to meet.”

According to Arriaga, the woman went to the man’s house to meet up.

“The female arrived at the suspect’s residence on the 24800 block of Walnut Street in Newhall,” said Arriaga. “When the female entered the residence, the suspect attempted to forcefully have sexual relations with her.”

During the altercation, the man reportedly took money from the woman.

“The female attempted to exit the room several times. However, the suspect prevented her from doing so,” said Arriaga. “The suspect then grabbed a machete and stood along the doorway. The female was eventually able to exit the room and get to her vehicle.”

No injuries were reported on the woman and she declined medical treatment. She later, according to deputies, would return to the residence on the 24800 block of Walnut, but this time being escorted by a male companion.

“When the female arrived, she began physically assaulting (her ex-boyfriend) and grabbed money from his hands,” said Arriaga, adding that the suspect the woman brought with her then began forcibly searching for money on the ex-boyfriend’s person.

Deputies arrived to find the ex-boyfriend had injuries.

“All suspects were arrested on scene without incident,” said Arriaga.

The ex-boyfriend was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape, domestic assault, false imprisonment and robbery.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of robbery and domestic assault. The man she reportedly brought with her to the home of the initial alleged crime was arrested on suspicion of robbery.