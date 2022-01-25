Deputies: Man bit son, causing injury, during an argument

A man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of assault likely to produce great bodily injury after he allegedly bit his adult son during an argument.

The arrest stems from a report received by deputies on 28200 block of Winterdale Drive in Canyon County of a possible assault with a deadly weapon.

“It was reported the victim was bit on his arm by his father,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Upon arrival, deputies learned during a verbal argument, the victim was bit on his arm by his father.”

The victim sustained minor injury, but declined medical treatment.

“Deputies arrested the suspect on scene for assault likely to produce great bodily injury,” said Arriaga.

He was arrested and held in lieu of $30,000 bail. A day later he was released on bond with an order to appear in court at a later date.