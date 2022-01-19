Deputies: Man jumped out of vehicle, beat acquaintance walking on sidewalk

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies said Tuesday that they had recently located and arrested a man wanted on suspicion of a Sept. 24 assault with a deadly weapon in Newhall that sent the victim to the hospital.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the alleged assault occurred roughly four months ago at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and 15th Street.

“Upon arrival, deputies located the victim with injury to his head,” said Arriaga. “Upon investigation, they learned that while the victim was walking along Railroad Avenue, a box truck stopped alongside him. A male adult exited the front passenger side of the vehicle and began physically assaulting him excessively.”

The suspect, a 34-year-old Newhall man, is then reported to have fled the scene, leaving the victim bleeding and in need of medical attention. Although the motivation behind the fight remains unclear, Arriaga said that the two were familiar with one another, and described them as acquaintances.

While paramedics took the victim to the hospital for what was ultimately deemed a “significant injury indicating an assault with a deadly weapon,” deputies attempted to find the suspect they believed connected to the alleged attack.

A few months later, after no immediate detainments being made by law enforcement, detectives learned of the whereabouts of the 34-year-old man — on 13th Street and Railroad Avenue, near the site of the original report.

On Monday, deputies arrested the 34-year-old on a warrant, and he was subsequently booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. He was released on citation with an order to appear in court in several months, according to Arriaga.