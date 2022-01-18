Deputies: Suspected gang members allegedly pull gun on group of students

A group of Newhall-based suspected gang members are alleged to have fought with and pulled a gun on a group of college students late Friday night in Canyon Country.

The incident stems from a report made by the victims, all of whom are in their early 20’s and identified themselves to deputies as friends meeting up to hang out after work, shortly before midnight on the 28000 block of Whites Canyon Road at Todd Longshore Park.

“The victims are sitting there and they get approached by guys who start asking them for gang affiliation and stuff,” said Sgt. Brian Shreves of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “They get into a physical altercation.”

During the fight, one of the suspects is alleged to have then pulled a gun from his waistband and asked the victims “who wants to get shot?” according to Shreves.

After claiming the park as their gang’s territory, the three suspects, a 21-year-old, 18-year-old and minor, then hopped in their vehicle, a 2017 Kia, and fled the scene, Shreves said.

“They drive off, the victims call 9-1-1 and (law enforcement) put out the information on the car,” said Shreves. “A deputy sees the car, gets behind it, does a traffic stop and takes all three to jail for assault after they were positively identified by the victims.”

A firearm was also reportedly retrieved from the suspects’ vehicle, law enforcement officials said.

The 21-year-old suspect had reportedly been previously arrested four years ago on suspicion of attempted murder for stabbing a man in a wheelchair, according to Shreves.

The 21-year-old was released on bond, while the 18-year-old remained in law enforcement custody as of Monday. The status of the third suspect was not released by law enforcement officials due to the suspect being a minor.

The victims were treated on the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel and medically cleared.