Everything We Know So Far About The Super Bowl 2022

The Super Bowl is probably the biggest and greatest sports entertainment event in the United States. Every year it brings in millions of viewers from around the world. And for 2022, this is no exception.

The Super Bowl is an official holiday in most states across America. Even some businesses close on game day to allow their employees to watch it without any distraction. Advertisers spend a lot of money to broadcast commercials, some of the most popular musicians perform at halftime, and many people watch it. The whole thing is a spectacle.

With over a month away from Super Bowl 2022, there is still a lot of information yet to be released, but here’s everything we know so far.

The Super Bowl is an annual American football championship game played by the National Football League’s two best teams. The game determines the champion of the NFL. The Super Bowl is usually played on the first Sunday in February.

However, this year, the Super Bowl will take place a little later than expected because each NFL team will be extending the season to the eighteenth week for a 17th regular-season game.

Hence, the Super Bowl 2022 will take place on February 13. The game will officially start at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. GMT. The Super Bowl 2022 will be played in Los Angeles, specifically at the Sofi Stadium – the home of the Rams and Chargers.

Halftime Show

From Michael Jackson back in 1993 to Beyonce and Destiny’s Child in 2013, every year, there seems to be a new reason why we can’t wait for the Super Bowl halftime show to come. It doesn’t matter if you’re a fan of football or not; even those who couldn’t tell you the difference between a touchdown and a field goal know that the halftime show is where it’s at.

Super Bowl halftime shows are always a spectacle, and the one in 2022 is sure to be no exception. Some big names have already been announced as performers, and the show is sure to be a hit.

The halftime show will feature Snoop Dog, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem. With a star-studded lineup like this, it’s sure to be a night to remember. So whatever your reason for watching the Super Bowl this year, make sure to stick around for the halftime show. You won’t regret it!

What’s more, surprise guests usually take the stage during the performance. However, that might not be the case for this year’s halftime show because there are five headliners. The halftime show will probably start at 8:00 p.m. ET.

NFL Playoff Bracket

The National Football League (NFL) is the highest level of play in professional football, with teams organized into two conferences: the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC).

The playoffs are contested by the winners of each conference’s divisions, with two teams from each division making the playoffs. Here’s a look at the 2022 NFL playoff bracket:

Green Bay Packers Dallas Cowboys Tampa Bay Buccaneers Arizona Cardinals San Francisco 49ers Los Angeles Rams Philadelphia Eagles

NFC Playoff Picture

Green Bay Packers (BYE, automatically advancing to the next round)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys versus San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams versus Arizona Cardinals

Tennessee Titans Pittsburgh Steelers Kansas City Chiefs Buffalo Bills Los Angeles Chargers New England Patriots Cincinnati Bengals Las Vegas Raiders

AFC Playoff Picture

Tennessee Titans (BYE, automatically advancing to the next round)

Las Vegas Raiders or Pittsburgh Steelers versus Kansas City Chiefs

New England Patriots or Los Angeles Chargers versus Buffalo Bills

Las Vegas Raiders or New England Patriots versus Cincinnati Bengals

With two games, the NFL Playoffs will kick off this January 15, 2022 (Saturday). And on Sunday, there will be three games. The final Wild Card game will be on Monday night. Sports fans can watch the games on NBC, Fox, and CBS.

Online streamers can watch the games through ESPN+, Peacock TV, Paramount+, and more. The NFL app is available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV.

Takeaway

The Super Bowl is an excellent opportunity to see some of the best athletes in the world compete against each other. You can see how they perform under pressure and their strategies to win. The game is also exciting to watch because there are so many close calls and big plays. It’s easy to feel like you’re in the game.

If you’re looking for an adrenaline rush, you can’t find a better event than the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl LVI will be on February 13, 2022. So, mark your calendars and start planning your party. You don’t want to miss it! And if you’re planning to place a bet, find the latest odds at Super Bowl betting at FanDuel.