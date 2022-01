Firefighters quickly knocked down an attic fire at a Stevenson Ranch home Monday.

The blaze was first reported at 2:59 p.m. at a home on the 25800 block of Blake Court, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department representative Geovanni Sanchez.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes and declared knockdown of the reported attic fire at 3:14 p.m., Sanchez said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, Sanchez added.