Firefighters respond to truck fire on Highway 14

Firefighters responded to a report of a catering truck that had reportedly caught on fire on Tuesday. Dan Watson / The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire Tuesday before noon. 

The fire was first reported shortly around 11:45 a.m. on Highway 14 southbound at Newhall Avenue and described as a vegetation fire, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Information Officer Craig Little.  

Multiple units arrived on the scene, discovering a catering truck catching fire and not a vegetation fire.  

“No spread into the brush and no injuries to personnel or civilians,” Little said. 

Traffic from the Newhall Avenue offramp was closed down for the next 30 minutes as the units knocked down the fire.  

Victor Corral Martinez

Victor Corral Martinez

Victor Corral Martinez is a reporter for The Signal. He's new at the newspaper but grew up in the Santa Clarita Valley. Have a story to share? Reach out at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS