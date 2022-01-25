Firefighters respond to truck fire on Highway 14

Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire Tuesday before noon.

The fire was first reported shortly around 11:45 a.m. on Highway 14 southbound at Newhall Avenue and described as a vegetation fire, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Information Officer Craig Little.

Multiple units arrived on the scene, discovering a catering truck catching fire and not a vegetation fire.

“No spread into the brush and no injuries to personnel or civilians,” Little said.

Traffic from the Newhall Avenue offramp was closed down for the next 30 minutes as the units knocked down the fire.