Gun, drugs recovered after traffic stop

After pulling a vehicle over for expired registration in Newhall on Tuesday, deputies reported finding a gun, as well as several bags of methamphetamine inside the car, according to law enforcement officials.

In a statement released via the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s social media, Deputy Natalie Arriaga said the incident, near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Newhall Avenue, led to the arrest of two men and one woman.

“Deputies with the (Juvenile Intervention Team) made several arrests during a crime suppression operation in the city of Santa Clarita,” said Arriaga. “Three arrests alone were made during a traffic stop for expired registration in Newhall.”

Deputies made contact with the driver and discovered that he was driving on a suspended license, Arriaga said.

“A search of the male resulted in the recovery of heroin, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia,” said Arriaga. “As they continued to contact the occupants of the vehicle, they identified the female to have two outstanding active warrants.”

Additionally, not only was one of the male passengers found to be in possession of a firearm and several bags of methamphetamine, he was also discovered to be a convicted felon who had been arrested two weeks earlier on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

“The suspects were individually booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station jail for various charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and narcotics charges,” said Arriaga. “One of the three were subsequently released on citation to appear in court in several months.”