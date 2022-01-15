Henry Mayo reaches 200 COVID-19 deaths

While hospitalizations and deaths around Los Angeles County continue to rise, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported Friday two new COVID-19 patient deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing their total number of deceased COVID-19 patients since the onset of the pandemic to 200.

In addition to reporting the two new deceased patients, Henry Mayo spokesman Patrick Moody said the hospital had 76 total COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Friday.

The news from Henry Mayo is in line with what other Southern California providers are experiencing at their own respective institutions, with L.A. County Department of Public Health officials stating there had been 40,535 new positive cases and 48 COVID-19 deaths reported countywide in the last 24 hours.

“With hospitalizations rising and many emergency departments requesting ambulance diversions at some point during the day, Public Health urges all residents to help preserve the existing capacity of L.A. County hospitals by not going to the emergency departments for COVID testing or mild illness,” read the Public Health Department release. “For those who are experiencing mild illness, please contact your primary care provider or schedule a visit at a clinic.”

Currently, L.A. County is averaging 629 new COVID-19 hospitalizations a day and, as of Friday, there were 4,257 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 — the highest number for the county since Feb. 5, 2021.

“Six hundred of these patients are currently in the ICU, making up nearly 25% of all ICU patients,” read a Public Health Department press release. “This is higher than the level witnessed during the Delta surge, where COVID patients comprised 20% of ICU patients.”

Public Health Department officials added that the proportion of ventilated patients has almost doubled since the beginning of December, with 20% of all COVID-19 patients currently ventilated.

All COVID-19 testing and vaccine services are free to L.A. County residents and can be accessed by anyone regardless of insurance or immigration status. To find a COVID-19 vaccine site near you, visit VaccinateLACounty.com, or to find a testing site, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing.

Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Friday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 40,535

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 2,172,008

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 48

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 27,942

Hospitalizations countywide: 4,257

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Jan. 14: 76, with 1,838 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 1,051, 787 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 56,974

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of Jan. 13: 380

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of Dec. 23: 78.6%

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the SCV as of Dec. 23: 75.1%