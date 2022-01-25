How to Advance Your Career with a Maintenance Certification

A facility maintenance certification is one of the best ways to display your company’s commitment to safety, health, and well-being. By becoming certified, you show that you are mindful of your employees’ safety at their workplace.

Without a facility maintenance certification, many businesses lose valuable time, money, and brand recognition by not maintaining their facilities correctly. It is therefore essential for technicians and facility managers to improve their service by getting certified.

The role of maintenance technicians is to repair and ensure the facility assets are well maintained.

Below are the categories of maintenance technicians

Building Maintenance Technician. The building and maintenance technician also referred to as facility maintenance technician, comes in handy with plumbing, electrical, and construction skills to ensure that the facility quality remains standard. They are frequently called in to address poor drainage, leaking roofs, and other building damages.

Fleet Maintenance Technician. Fleet technicians are responsible for the repairs and maintenance of a fleet of vehicles. They ensure that the vehicles meet required safety standards and report any issues that need attention.

Industrial maintenance technician. The role of an industrial maintenance technician is to install, repair, and maintain machinery in industrial areas, plants, or manufacturing sites. These technicians are responsible for troubleshooting and providing preventive services to ensure that the machinery function well.

If you are looking forward to choosing or advancing your career as a maintenance technician, you have several options to choose from. Just ensure that you meet the entry requirements.

Importance of Facility Maintenance

Every organization ensures that facility maintenance is a priority because it directly affects its occupants’ and employees’ performance.

Reduce maintenance cost: Every business entity’s goal is to ensure that operation and maintenance costs are kept minimum. A facility manager oversees all the operations. When there is a need for repairs and maintenance, they can budget and request service right on time before the damage advances.

Asset’s durability: regular maintenance of facility assets ensures that the ware and tare is low; therefore, the facility equipment can provide service efficiently and for a long without getting damaged.

Safety, safety, safety: it’s crucial to have everything right in place, and whenever there is a fault, a mechanic should repair it on time to ensure that the occupants are safe at all times. Facility managers monitor the site and can raise the alarm if they notice some damage.

Provide a conducive environment: A well-kept facility is a motivation by itself to tenants and employees. It sets the right mood, therefore, increasing efficiency.

Increase the productivity of facility managers: When a facility is well-maintained, facility managers shift their focus to engage with employees, planning business expansion and technological advancement.

Most Common Maintenance Certification for Technicians

As a technician, you can always get a job even with the least qualification, the question is? Is that enough? Of course not. Employers are looking for a competent technician who has proof of service and performance, and the most significant asset for a technician is the certification.

Image credit

Here are the certification every technician must have;

1. Certified Maintenance Manager

For every maintenance manager to be successful in their field, they need to up their game by portraying excellent human resource management skills, showcasing their expertise in facility management, and making the right decision. This certificate is essential if you are looking forward to growing your career as a maintenance manager.

2. Master Certified Electronics Technician.

This certification requires that a technician seeking this certification have over six years of work experience and acquire other certifications. One should also show expertise and hands-on experience in the different electronics fields.

This certification will raise the confidence of the technicians and employers as well.

Amusement Operators Safety Certification

This certification is designed to educate service providers and their employees on a clear understanding of risk management practices. This certification reduces accident cases in the workplace if well implemented.

Air Conditioning Service Certification

This certification tests how knowledgeable a candidate is on; installation, service, maintenance, and repair of HVAC systems.

Heating Professionals

This certification will enable the heating professionals to verify heating equipment’s installation, operation, and maintenance.

Heating professionals through this certification program enable occupants to save on money, energy consumption, and safety and health.

Certified Apartment Maintenance Technician

This certification is suitable for those seeking new entry in the facility maintenance industry and other related fields; professionals also undertake it as a refresher. The candidates acquire knowledge in managing apartment business, electrical appliances maintenance, plumbing, and apartment exterior and interior maintenance.

Conclusion

Like any other career, settling on the low stagnates your career growth and reduces your promotion chances. Facility technician should enhance their knowledge by acquiring as many certifications as they can.

Highlighted above are some of the certification and career opportunities for you to take to upgrade your qualifications.