Man accused of killing uncle returns to court

A Saugus man accused of killing his uncle and covering up his crime scene returned to court last week, with a judge ordering him to return once again next month.

Daniel Cierzan, 25, is accused of one count of murder in connection to his uncle, WIll Cierzan’s, mysterious disappearance from a Saugus home on Jan. 26, 2017.

Cierzan was ordered to the San Fernando Courthouse in Department NVN on Feb. 3 for a pretrial conference. Pretrial conferences are used for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to: establishing a timeline for concluding all pretrial activities and possibly setting a tentative trial date, encouraging the settlement of cases, counsel trying to agree on undisputed facts or points of law, and more.

Cierzan was held to answer last year after a Superior Court judge ruled that there was enough evidence connecting the Saugus man to the disappearance of his uncle for the case to move forward.

Since the night of Will Cierzan’s disappearance, and during the preliminary phase of the court proceedings, the prosecution laid out their belief that the nephew was involved the murder of Will, as well as the transportation and still mysterious disposal of his body.

The defense argued during the same court proceeding that the prosecution has failed to produce a motive, body nor murder weapon that connects Daniel Cierzan to the disappearance of his uncle.