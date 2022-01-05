Meeting to discuss youth treatment facilities

Sign on Bouquet Canyon Road for Camp Scudder and Camp Scott. 062421. Dan Watson/The Signal
The members of the county of Los Angeles Probation Oversight Commission are set to discuss the potential future of Camps Scott and Scudder during a virtual town hall on Wednesday.  

Members of the probation commission, along with members from the Los Angeles County Probation Department’s Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council-Juvenile Justice Realignment Block Grant (JJCC-JJRBG) Subcommittee and community advocacy groups, are slated to discuss how secure youth treatment facilities will be rated and selected, according to the meeting agenda.  

The meeting follows months of back-and-forth between local residents and the JJCC-JJRBG, who have placed Camp Scott, on Bouquet Canyon Road, on a short list for a possible future housing location for violent male youth offenders in the county.  

A public comment section has been scheduled to take place at the end of the meeting, and those wishing to make a comment can email them to [email protected].  

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. Those wishing to learn more on how to participate or listen in can visit https://poc.lacounty.gov/Meetings/Town-Halls

Caleb Lunetta

