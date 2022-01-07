Memorial ride set for former Valencia High football player

In honor of Pedro Roman, a Valencia High School football player who died after a two-year battle with cancer, a memorial ride is set to take place later this month, with the goal of the ride to assist kids — and their families — that have been diagnosed with leukemia.

The event, hosted by the Studio 7 Foundation, is expected to take place on Jan. 30 with registration occurring between 8-9 a.m. at Santa Clarita Harley Davidson, located at 21130 Centre Pointe Parkway.

“It has become our mission to continue to help families with children diagnosed with this horrible disease,” read a statement from the Studio 7 Foundation about the event. “ Help them with gift cards for gas, food or whatever bill comes up.”

A Vikings player has his head shaved by another teammate in solidarity with Pedro Roman, a junior varsity player recently diagnosed with leukemia. Photo courtesy of Austin Dave.

“Parents should be able to focus on their child and not the stress of finances during their fight,” the news release about the event added. “We will also be focusing on the long-term effect and mental health of a family that has suffered a loss”.

Roman was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2019. Upon his diagnosis, support and love poured in for the 17-year-old Viking football player, who wore No. 21, and his family.

Football teammates shaved their heads in support of him undergoing chemotherapy, and the student section at Valencia High School honored him with banners and T-shirts showing his name during one of their football games. Dozens showed up at a community blood drive in honor of their classmate.

Pedro Roman smiles as cars pass by to surprise him on his 17th birthday which was held at Central Park in Saugus on Saturday, 121920. Dan Watson/The Signal

Following his death, hundreds of Roman’s friends, fellow students and community members attended a vigil honoring his memory.

This month’s memorial ride event, open to the public, is set to travel to Sunset Kaiser Permanente, where Roman succumbed to his cancer on Feb. 1 of last year. The ride is then set to return to the ‘49er Saloon in Acton, where there will be food, drinks, music and vendor booths.

Valencia High School football teammates of Pedro Roman hugs as they listen to speeches at a memorial held at Central Park in Saugus on Thursday. 020421. Dan Watson/The Signal

A blood drive is also scheduled to be held, according to Alana Altmayer, founder of the Studio 7 Foundation, and a friend of the Roman family.

Walk in tickets for the event are $30, and children under the age 10 and under are free. For more information on how to attend the event or be a sponsor/vendor, visit s7f.org.