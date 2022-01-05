Multi-vehicle crash sends three to the hospital

Three people were sent to the hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in Valencia.

The multi-vehicle crash was first reported at 1:06 p.m. near the intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and McBean Parkway, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

“One patient was transported to the hospital as of now,” said Fire Department representative Giovanni Sanchez at 1:40 p.m. However, three ambulances were requested, and officials on the scene reported two additional patients had been transported soon after.

On the scene it appeared that two pick-up trucks, one work truck and multiple sedans had been involved in the collision.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.