Multiple vehicles destroyed in Canyon Country carport fire

Multiple vehicles were destroyed in a carport fire in Canyon Country early Thursday morning.

The fire was first reported at approximately 1:33 a.m. on the 27000 block of Camp Plenty Road, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Inspector Craig Little.

Multiple vehicles were destroyed in a carport fire early Thursday morning in Canyon Country on the 27000 block of Camp Plenty Road. Dan Watson / The Signal

“It was determined to be a multi-vehicle fire with no injuries,” said Little.

Photos from the scene of the incident show multiple cars with their interiors completely burned with some of their exteriors, including bumpers and tail lights, having melted.

The carport was charred, with beams and debris surrounding the cars in the hours following the incident, and an official notice had been placed on the side of the structure warning residents that it was unsafe to enter the area.

STRUCTURE FIRE | 27300 blk. Camp Plenty Rd. #SantaClarita | At 1:33 a.m. #LACoFD responded to multiple vehicles on fire in a carport. The fire damaged 8 vehicles and the exterior carport. #CampIC — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) January 13, 2022

It took 10 minutes for 33 responding firefighters to extinguish the flames, but the incident was not closed for Fire Department personnel until approximately 3:20 a.m..

As crime scene tape was placed around the entirety of the scene on Thursday morning, the investigation into the cause of the blaze remained ongoing.