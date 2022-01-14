Newhall man accused of shooting deputy returns to court

A Newhall man accused of shooting a sheriff’s deputy in the neck in 2017 returned to court Wednesday and is expected to have another hearing date next month.

Monolito Alexander Guerra is accused of shooting Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy Albert White during a shootout in Newhall on Nov. 28, 2017.

At the time of the incident, Guerra was already on parole for a felony evading arrest and assault with a deadly weapon conviction.

He is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 3 for a pretrial conference. Pretrial conferences are used for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to: establishing a timeline for concluding all pre-trial activities and possibly setting a tentative trial date at this time, encouraging the settlement of cases, counsel trying to agree on undisputed facts or points of law, and more.

White suffered a “through-and-through” wound, and though he was initially hospitalized and listed in critical condition, he returned to work in 2018 after recovering from the injury.

Guerra himself was also shot during the exchange of gunfire with deputies and was hospitalized with multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Guerra was transferred from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to a Sheriff’s Department medical ward downtown at the USC Medical Center on Dec. 10, 2017, according to department records.

He is being held in lieu of $5,755,000 bail.