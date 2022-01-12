One wounded, one arrested in Canyon Country shooting

A man was arrested in Canyon Country early Tuesday morning on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after a woman sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso, according to local law enforcement officials.

The report of the shooting was first received by deputies at approximately 3:20 a.m. on the 14400 block of Colorado Place, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“The victim sustained a gunshot wound to her upper torso,” said Arriaga. “She was transported to a local hospital for further medical evaluation.”

Dispatch told responding deputies that the original call involved a man describing an “accidental shooting.” However, upon arriving at the scene and conducting a further investigation, a 45-year-old man was ultimately arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, among other charges.

As of the publication of this story, the man, identified as Jamil Bazzy, remained in law enforcement custody and was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to L.A. County sheriff’s arrest log information.

Arriaga stated that the investigation into the incident remains ongoing, as of the publication of this article.

The man is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on Thursday.