Report of domestic violence, carjacking prompts deputy response

A report of a possible domestic violence incident leading to a carjacking in Saugus on Thursday prompted a swift response from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident that led to the carjacking was first reported at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Bouquet Canyon Road, near Bouquet Falls, according to Sgt. Aaron Jacobs, of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“It’s a carjacking related to a possible domestic violence situation,” said Jacobs.

Initial reports indicate that a man stole his girlfriend’s black Ford Explorer before crashing the vehicle just south of Texas Canyon Road.

When deputies approached the vehicle, they found no suspect inside.

“We believe we did find the vehicle,” said Jacobs, “but the suspect is still outstanding.”

Supervisor Miguel Ornelas of the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed Thursday that the Fire Department had been dispatched to the scene, but as of the publication of this story, no injuries had been reported as a result of the incident.