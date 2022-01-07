Ricky Gervais is going to make that tuxedo look pretty good tonight. In 2022, inspired by his girlfriend, Gervais lost more than 20 pounds. He said at the time that it wasn’t about the weight, but instead, “It was more that I was a fat, lazy, out of shape slob, to be honest.”

This will be the British actor's third go at hosting the awards show, which can foreshadow the upcoming Oscars. He's brutally honest, but with that brutally entertaining, which is what these often cut-and-paste awards shows can need to hold an audience's attention.

Gervais’ weight loss first made headlines in 2022, when we first reported on it. Fortunately, his focus on fitness hasn’t waned in the past year. At that time, he credited much of his weight loss to the sport of running, something he and his girlfriend Jane Fallon enjoy doing together in their Hampstead Heath, London neighborhood; or, when traveling, he’ll pound the pavement in NYC first thing in the morning.

He also uses a home gym he had built in his London home, where he’ll workout an hour a day.

It’s this focus on being active that helped him lose more than 20 pounds, after reaching an all-time high of 196 pounds, or as he noted 14 stone. At that weight, and after a two-day 11-sausage binge, Gervais realized “enough is enough. I need to look after myself. I am nearly 50 – I don’t want to die.”

He attributes his weight loss as having nothing to do with Hollywood and everything to do with his health. He’s also changed nothing about his diet. “I haven’t stopped eating anything – it is just exercise.”

His decades-long girlfriend Fallon has said that he did stop snacking at night and then, unbeknownst to him, she prepares healthier versions of their favorite meals at home. The new lifestyle also helped to her to lose about 20 pounds, too

Many male comedians slimmed down this year, including Drew Carey, Jason Alexander and John Goodman. The trend even spread to the U.K., where Ricky Gervais is looking trimmer. The comedian, actor and radio host credits his long-time girlfriend Jane Fallon with helping him lose 20 to 22 pounds. “It wasn’t so much about the weight. It was more that I was a fat, lazy, out of shape slob, to be honest,” Gervais told People magazine in October.

Gervias credits most of his weight loss to more exercise, having taken up running around their neighborhood in Hampstead Heath, London. “I stick to the paths,” he added. The couple runs about three or four miles.

Ricky Gervais weight loss: After Life star on why he’s given up on losing weight

RICKY GERVAIS has talked openly about his weight in the past. But though the actor managed to shed the pounds once, he now says it’s hard to maintain a healthy shape.

The 58-year-old comedian has spoken candidly about how he’s always been a bit ‘chunky’, but the star successfully slimmed down back in 2016. However, the TV mogul has admitted the weight has started to creep back.

Ricky Gervais reveals 5lbs weight gain in hilarious shirtless photo

Ricky Gervais revealed that he has gained 5lbs since lockdown started, showing off his figure in a hilarious shirtless photo.

Taking a photo of himself from an awkward angle, the A-lister could be seen pulling a funny face as he wrote: “I’ve put on at least 5lbs during this latest lockdown. I can’t workout enough because I’m lazy and I can’t eat less because I’m greedy.”

WATCH: Ricky Gervais welcomes new four-legged friend in lockdown

Ricky’s post clearly delighted fans, with many rushing to leave comments beneath The Office star’s post.

“Big mood,” said one.

How Ricky Gervais and Girlfriend Jane Fallon Lost 40 Lbs.

It wasn’t so much about the weight. It was more that I was a fat, lazy, out of shape slob,” he says

We’ll be seeing a lot less of Ricky Gervais and his girlfriend, Jane Fallon, now that they’ve moved to Hampstead Heath – up to a collective 40 lbs. less, according to the newly buff couple.

“I lost 20 [or] 22 lbs.,” Gervais told PEOPLE Saturday night in New York at Night of Too Many Stars: An Overbooked Concert for Autism.” “It wasn’t so much about the weight. It was more that I was a fat, lazy, out of shape slob, to be honest.”

So, how’d he do it? Running around his London neighborhood rather than diving into late-night meals. “I stick to the paths,” he says of Heath jogs, adding, “I didn’t eat differently. I probably just stopped having that second meal at 11:30 at night.”

Jane Fallon, Gervais’s partner of more than 25 years, believes that she, too, had a role in his weight loss. “I think it is because I was trying to lose weight as well,” she said. “So I was cooking healthier version of what we were eating. He didn’t realize that I was probably feeding him less calories at the same time he was running.”

The cooking of “healthy versions of big fat things” really paid off for the couple. “I lost about 18 lbs.,” Fallon said. “I tend to run about three or four miles and he does the same. ”

One drawback? “Now I’ve got to stop making jokes about fat people, which is annoying,” Gervais said. “When I was fat, it was okay.”