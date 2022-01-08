Robbers pepper spray Tilly’s manager

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
Two suspects robbed Tilly’s, a surf and skate clothing store located on the 27000 block of McBean Parkway, according to law enforcement officials. 

The initial call was made at 7:45 p.m. on Friday about a robbery occurring at Tilly’s, according to Lt. Jim Royal of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  

There was a confrontation between the suspects and the manager of the store, who was then pepper sprayed.  

The two suspects were described as female but have yet to be apprehended as of the publication of this story. There was no further description of the suspects.  

Sheriff’s station officials could not confirm the dollar amount or what items were stolen from Tilly’s by the suspects, and it is now a burglary investigation, according to Royal.  

Victor Corral Martinez is a reporter for The Signal. He's new at the newspaper but grew up in the Santa Clarita Valley. Have a story to share? Reach out at [email protected]

