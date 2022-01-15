Santa Clarita traffic system selected for statewide award

Caltrans recently honored the city of Santa Clarita with a statewide award for a Saugus-area traffic system that keeps both student-pedestrians and commuters safe on the road.

The award, announced in a statement distributed Wednesday, recognizes the “measurable results” of the modified traffic signal program implemented in 2019 at the intersection of Seco Canyon Road and Decoro Drive, near Santa Clarita Elementary School and Arroyo Seco Junior High School.

“Prior to the improvements, during school hours, particularly peak drop-off and pick-up times, the intersection of Seco Canyon Road and Decoro Drive became heavily congested with both vehicles and pedestrians,” read the statement. “The city’s Exclusive Pedestrian Crossing by Time-of-Day timing, also known as a ‘Pedestrian Scramble,’ was implemented during these peak hours to help safely maintain the flow of traffic.”

The “Pedestrian Scramble” program is activated during certain school hours and allows for all pedestrians to cross simultaneously while all vehicles are stopped, according to officials.

“In addition to allowing kids to cross the street without the danger of turning cars, traffic circulation is also improved because vehicles no longer need to wait for large volumes of pedestrians to clear the crosswalk before making a turn when the light is green,” read the statement. “This new traffic pattern is supplemented by ‘blank-out signs,’ which clearly instruct drivers on when they can safely make right-hand turns through the intersection.”

The Caltrans Excellence in Transportation Award is designed to highlight the year’s best projects from Caltrans districts and programs, public agencies, private contractors and consultants throughout the state.

“The project resulted in reduced congestion and shorter travel times for motorists, and pedestrian safety was enhanced for students and parents who use the crosswalks daily at this intersection,” reads Caltrans’ website in reference to the “Pedestrian Scramble” program.

To learn more about the city of Santa Clarita’s Pedestrian Scramble and other traffic safety projects, contact Transportation Planning Analyst Mark Hunter at [email protected]