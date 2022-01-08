Tactically Framed on climate change

While Saugus High School senior Sophia Celi knows she can’t immediately change the entire world, she’s working to change “little worlds,” such as the community in which she resides.

After watching “Seaspiracy,” a documentary about the commercial fishing industry, Celi said it opened her eyes to her true passion for the environment.

She soon found herself diving into deeper research on climate change and began to think of ways she could inform others of the problem at hand.

Sophia Celi, the Creator and Founder of Tactically Framed, said she wanted to put together an interactive project that informed the community about climate change rather than making a website about it. “I wanted people to learn about climate change through an interactive learning experience where they would be able to actually retain the information they are receiving,” Celi said. Chris Torres/The Signal

Then, with the help of Bijaya Manandhar, Nathan Lee, Ryan Yahata, Nate Groves, Ashley Kim and Jenny Onegle, they came up with an interactive learning experience via an escape room.

Called “Tactically Framed” to describe the theory where focuses are shifted from the actual issue to a strategy or political ploy, according to Celi, the escape room was a way to engage her peers and educate them on the issue of climate change.

The room, Celi said, “would truly mimic our escape out of the world of misinformation on climate change… (while teaching participants) how to deconstruct misinformation.”

Ashley N. Kim, front, and Isabella Cuares, rear, attempt to unlock a padlock on a brief case in the ‘Big Business” room of the Tactically Framed Escape Room Experience at Global Prep Academy in Valencia, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2021. According to Sophia Celi, the creator and Founder of Tactically Framed, the ‘Big Business’ room aims to expose big corporations for their misleading efforts in fighting climate change. Chris Torres/The Signal

Each room focused on a different issue affecting climate change, such as consumers, big business, American exceptionalism and religion, moving up through the system.

Participants learned that while each facet had a role to play, not one could tackle the issue alone and that while there were issues at each level, the real problem lies within the system, according to Celi.

The research was on display in each room, allowing participants to see the data behind each concept, as they worked their way through each room’s problems.

Kaleigh Pienta, rear, Francesca Dunne, middle, and Lara Gonzalez, front, review documents to solve the ‘Religious’ room of the Tactically Framed Escape Room Experience at Global Prep Academy in Valencia, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2021. According to Sophia Celli, the creator and Founder of Tactically Framed, the ‘Religious’ room is not meant to mock to defame any religion. It is meant to “highlight the aspects of religion that have used their beliefs as a vehicle for violence and a vehicle for misinformation against climate change.” Chris Torres/The Signal

During the event, Celi interviewed a group of participants and was happy to hear their feedback and that their reactions had shifted.

“They saw that it was more than just science and fighting climate change. They saw that there were different efforts that needed to be made… You have to actively fight against climate change in order for it to stop,” Celi said, noting that even her family members who participated saw the urgency of the matter.

Celi saw the success of her event as her first step toward changing the “little world” of the Santa Clarita Valley, adding, “Even though it stayed in this one little venue, I feel like I was able to change the notion of some people within this town, and I think that’s what’s most important is changing little worlds rather than the (whole) world.”