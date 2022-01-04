Three detained in stolen vehicle

Three people were detained at gunpoint after being found in a stolen vehicle in a gas station parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 1:45 p.m. on the 23100 block of Valencia Boulevard when Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies located a blue Hyundai sedan that had been reported stolen, according to Sgt. Robert Gonzalez.

Three people were taken into custody at gunpoint one at a time and the vehicle was searched, Gonzalez said.

Deputies could be seen stacking a various collection of boxed household items, including pots and pans and dishware.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.