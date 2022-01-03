Vehicle collides with power line

A traffic collision in Saugus on Sunday night ended with a down power line.

The call came in at the intersection of Plum Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road at approximately 5:20 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

The collision resulted in a vehicle crashing into a light pole on Bouquet Canyon Road, which created downed wires in the street; there were no reported injuries or people trapped in their vehicles.

Traffic was backed up to Wellston Drive and Bouquet Canyon Road with sheriff’s deputies stopping traffic on Bouquet Canyon Road. The incident was cleared at 5:51 p.m., and Southern California Edison was expected on the scene to clear the down power line.