Weekend high winds continue for SCV, Edison says it has no PSPS plans

The Santa Clarita Valley will continue experiencing gusty Santa Ana winds Thursday night through Friday afternoon, but public safety power shut-offs are not expected.

According to the National Weather Service, the winds will be moving “north to northeast,” which filters through Los Angeles and Ventura County. Winds gusts are expected to reach 45 to 55 mph. Additionally, weaker winds are expected to continue into the weekend.

The National Weather Service suggests taking precautions for the possibility of downed tree limbs, power lines, increased hazardous driving conditions and wind blowing unsecured objects.

This weather pattern creates dry winds that flow east to west through the mountain passages in Southern California, as air from a high-pressure region over the dry, desert region of the southwestern United States flows westward toward low pressure located off the coast, according to the National Weather Service.

Southern California Edison’s public safety power shut-off weather awareness site states no warning or watch is issued for the overnight wind.

On Wednesday, Reggie Kumar, a spokesman for Southern California Edison, said public safety power shut-offs are unlikely.

“Though high winds are expected in Southern California this week, recent rains mean ground vegetation is unlikely to burn, and thus communities are not facing significant threats from wildfires,” Kumar said. “No public safety power shut-offs are currently expected.”

Additionally, SCE officials encourage customers who live in high fire risk areas to check sce.com/pspsweather to see if a PSPS event may happen in their community.