Wilk announces he tested positive for COVID-19

Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

“On Sunday, prior to returning to Sacramento for the new legislative session, I tested positive for COVID,” Wilk said in a prepared statement.

Wilk, who is fully vaccinated but not yet boosted, said he is asymptomatic and feels completely fine, but will follow the recommendations of the California Department of Public Health and remain home.

“I am fully vaccinated and ironically planned to get my booster this week,” Wilk added in the statement. “If you are considering vaccination, I urge you to take that precaution.”