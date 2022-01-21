Woman killed by a Metrolink train in Newhall identified

By Karen Marroquin

Signal Staff Writer

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office on Friday identified the woman who died after being struck by a train.

Coroner’s officials identified her as 45-year-old Camille Rich of Newhall.

Rich was killed at approximately 10:45 am Thursday at the Railroad Avenue and 13th Street Crossing after being struck by a train, according to law enforcement.

“This is a train versus pedestrian,” said Detective Mark Boskovich, an investigator with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau, at the time of the incident. “That’s all we know right now.”

Witnesses at the scene reported to have seen police drape a green tarp under the open door of Metrolink train car No. 198.

The incident caused traffic delays and passengers on the train were redirected to use Uber as transportation.

Specific details of the incident remain under investigation.