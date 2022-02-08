Canyon Country resident arrested on suspicion of kidnapping

By Jim Holt

Senior Investigative Reporter

A maintenance man from Canyon Country was arrested Monday on suspicion of kidnapping in connection with an incident in August on Lost Canyon Road in which a man tried to force a female into the trunk of a vehicle.

Jose Antonio Martinez, 29, was arrested by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station about 6 a.m.

“This is the suspect responsible for the incident in which he tried to force a female (pedestrian) into his trunk off Lost Canyon Road in Canyon Country a couple months back,” Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said Tuesday.

“Through thorough investigation, detectives were able to identify him,” she said. “Detectives with the station’s Crime Impact Team arrested him yesterday at his apartment off Jakes Way in Canyon Country.”

On Aug. 5, The Signal reported an attempted kidnapping in Canyon Country that prompted a swift response from the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Sgt. Adam Stoll said at the time that a call came in just before 11 a.m. that day near the intersection of Humphreys Parkway and Lost Canyon Road.

“Apparently, a civilian witness observed what he believed was a kidnapping,” he said in August. “The potential victim was transported to Henry Mayo (Newhall Hospital).”

At the time of the incident, deputies had no information about the vehicle’s description.

Martinez is scheduled to appear in San Fernando Superior Court Wednesday morning.

He was in custody as of Tuesday afternoon with bail set at $100,000.