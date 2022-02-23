Canyons Promise accepting applications

News release

The College of the Canyons “Canyons Promise” program is now accepting sign-up forms for the 2022-23 academic year.

Launched during the fall 2017 semester, the program provides increased opportunities for first-time college students who plan to attend full-time. The program helps students to achieve their educational goals by paying tuition and fees during their first year of study. Students who maintain the program’s requirements may have their Promise benefits extended to their second year.

The last day of the 2022-23 sign-up period is Monday, May 2.

“We are very excited to welcome first-time students to our campus,” said Jasmine Ruys, associate vice president of enrollment services at the college. “As a comprehensive student success program, Promise is dedicated to creating a community where students can feel at home, access resources with ease, and have the support to help them to reach their academic, personal, and career goals.”

To be eligible, a student must be a California resident (or Assembly Bill 540-eligible student) and a first-time college student.

As a first step, students must submit a fall 2022 application as a first-time student. Upon completion, applicants will receive a link to the Canyons Promise sign-up form via email.

After signing up for Canyons Promise, students must complete all items found on the new student checklist, including the completion of a 2022-23 FAFSA or California Dream Act application, by May 2. Late submissions will not be considered. Students can be expected to be notified of their admission to the program after the May 2 deadline.

Students accepted into the program must attend a Canyons Promise New Student Session offered over the summer and will have requirements to meet for the fall semester.

In addition to covering the cost of tuition, the program provides students with high-touch student support and ongoing academic and career counseling to ensure they remain on their academic path. It also leverages the many resources available to students across the college to promote student success.

To date, the program has helped students save more than $2.3 million in tuition and fees. Of the 4,421 students who have enrolled in Canyons Promise since its launch, nearly half received their associate’s degree or career certificate within two years.

The Canyons Promise team urges interested students to sign up and complete all necessary steps early to ensure deadlines are met.

For more information about Canyons Promise and to sign up, visit bit.ly/3ve2LEk.