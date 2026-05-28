Jason Gibbs | A Safe Summer Starts with Smart Riding 

With summer just around the corner, we’re about to see a familiar and welcome sight across Santa Clarita: kids riding bikes to parks, meeting up with friends and enjoying the freedom that comes with longer days and time off from school. It’s one of the great parts of living in our community. But with that increase in activity also comes a responsibility to make sure everyone is riding safely and understanding the rules of the road, especially as electric bikes, or e-bikes, continue to grow in popularity.

For many families, an e-bike has become a popular graduation or summer gift. They are fun, efficient and a great way for teens to get around. But before making that purchase, it is important to understand that e-bikes are not just traditional bicycles with a boost. They come with specific rules, safety considerations and responsibilities that parents and riders need to take seriously.

First, not all e-bikes are the same. California law separates them into different classes based on speed and how the motor assists the rider. Some are pedal-assist only, while others can reach higher speeds with a throttle. Age restrictions apply to certain classes, and helmet requirements vary depending on the type of bike and the rider’s age. Understanding these distinctions is key to making sure your child is riding legally and safely.

Equally important is where e-bikes can and cannot be ridden. While Santa Clarita has an extensive trail and paseo system, not all paths are appropriate for higher-speed e-bikes. Riding responsibly means slowing down around pedestrians, signaling intentions and always being aware of your surroundings. A few simple habits, like keeping speeds in check and making eye contact at crossings, can prevent serious injuries.

We are also seeing an increase in something very different from e-bikes, electric motorcycles. These are often mistaken for e-bikes, but they are not the same, and that distinction matters. E-motorcycles are classified as motor vehicles, which means they are not allowed on sidewalks, paseos or parks. Operating one legally requires a valid motorcycle license, registration, insurance and proper safety equipment, including a DOT-approved helmet. Without those, they are not street legal and cannot be ridden in public spaces.

This is where enforcement comes into play. Our partners at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are stepping up efforts to address unsafe and illegal riding behaviors. That includes issuing citations for violations and, in some cases, impounding vehicles that do not meet legal requirements. For families, that can mean costly consequences, not to mention the safety risks involved. The goal of enforcement is not to discourage riding, but to ensure that everyone using our streets and trails is doing so responsibly and within the law.

Education is a big part of that effort. Before purchasing an e-bike, I strongly encourage parents to do their homework. Talk with knowledgeable staff at local bike shops, who can help explain the differences between models, recommend appropriate options based on age and experience and ensure that bikes are properly fitted and equipped. These conversations can make a big difference in helping families make informed decisions.

The city also provides resources to help residents better understand e-bike rules and safe riding practices. I encourage everyone to visit BikeSantaClarita.com/Ebikes for clear, up-to-date information on classifications, safety tips and where different types of bikes are allowed. It is a valuable tool for both new and experienced riders.

As we head into summer, the message is simple. Enjoy the ride, but stay Heads Up! Whether you are a parent considering a new e-bike or a young rider eager to get outside, taking a few extra steps to understand the rules can go a long way toward preventing accidents and keeping our community safe.

Santa Clarita’s trails, streets and neighborhoods are shared spaces. By riding responsibly, staying informed and looking out for one another, we can make sure this summer is not only fun, but also safe for everyone.

Councilman Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].