Child transported to hospital after reported drowning

A child was reported drowning and transported to the hospital Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to a medical emergency described as a child drowning at Timothy Drive in Saugus at 7:54 a.m., according to Fire Department Supervisor Ed Pickett.

“It was a drowning out of a residence and we transferred that patient to the hospital,” Pickett said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter 11 was requested to pick up the child at Central Park to be transported to Children’s Hospital. The call was closed at 8:57 a.m.

The current condition of the child is unknown as of 10:47 a.m.